Saints' Twitter account roasts fan who didn't know Adrian Peterson's real nickname

If you come for the Saints’ official Twitter account, you’d better come correct. One fan found that out the hard way on Tuesday, when they tried to correct the Saints about new running back Adrian Peterson’s nickname.

AD in the Black and Gold #Saints pic.twitter.com/5m5LiqfOUU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 2, 2017

Yes, his initials are A.P., but Peterson’s nickname is All Day, and he prefers to go by AD. One fan apparently didn’t know that and tried to “well, actually,” the team.

The Saints weren’t having it.

*LOL his nickname is All Day and he prefers to go by AD https://t.co/CA0iKZdDr5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 2, 2017

It’s Peterson’s first day in the building with the Saints, and he shared why he decided to play for New Orleans next season.

"Envisioning myself in the backfield with Drew Brees it was like 'Wow, what will the opposing team do?'" Peterson said, via the team’s Twitter account.

Peterson also said he is fully healthy and even better than he was before the torn meniscus that sidelined him for most of the 2016 season. Despite being 32 years old, Peterson said he’s nowhere near the end of his career.

The Minnesota Vikings declined to pick up Peterson’s $18 million contract option for the 2017 season, which landed the running back on the free agent market. Now, his new team will face the Vikings in Week 1 of the regular season.

Peterson when he saw that the Saints play at the Vikings Week 1 "It was meant to be" #Saints — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 2, 2017

There are a lot of questions surrounding how Peterson will be used in a backfield that includes Mark Ingram and new third-round draft pick Alvin Kamara. But Peterson said he’s “comfortable with it,” according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett.