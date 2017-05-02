Bengals think their new draft pick Carl Lawson is only 16 years old

Carl Lawson had a dominant final season at Auburn, with 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He slipped to the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 draft primarily because of injury concerns. But part of the reason may have also been that he’s just 16 years old, according to the Bengals’ website.

Sixteen is awfully young to be playing in the NFL. How was this not one of the biggest stories of the NFL draft?

Amobi Okoye was the youngest player drafted into the NFL back in 2007 at the age of 19, but Lawson has him beat by three whole years. And we thought Lawson’s teammate, Joe Mixon, was young. At 20 years old, Mixon is four full years older than the youthful Lawson.

Despite being the youngest NFL player in history, Lawson is just a normal 16-year-old who likes doing normal 16-year-old things.

Days like spent this training, eating,sleeping, watching film and anime..... Wow I'm truly blessed — carl lawson (@carllawson55) April 17, 2017

Carl Lawson should be getting ready for his junior prom, or enjoying the newfound freedom that comes with being old enough to finally get one’s driver’s license. Instead, he’s embarking on an NFL adventure at the tender age of 16.

OK, fine. Lawson’s age on the roster is just a typo. He’s 21, and he’ll turn 22 about a month before training camp starts, and the Bengals will probably correct the roster soon.