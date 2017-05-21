If there was a theme on Sunday in the NCAA softball tournament, it was that of the regional hosts proving inhospitable to their guests. Fourteen of 16 hosts won their four-team regions on Sunday, and among the close-out games was a no-hitter by Baylor.

A look back at the final out as Gia Rodoni's NO-NO lifts @BaylorSoftball to the Super Regional! #NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/dVbcYL1wuk — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 21, 2017

It wasn’t just any no-hitter for No. 15 Baylor. It was the second in a row for Gia Rodoni, who also blanked Kent State on Friday. Both were 1-0 wins for Baylor, who went undefeated in three games in the Waco regional, played in their home park.

In addition to the no-hitter by Baylor, there were two one-hitters on Sunday. Top-seeded Florida won the Gainesville region with a 5-0 win over Oklahoma State, and No. 3 Oregon advanced with a 9-0, one-hit victory over Wisconsin in Eugene.

There was offense, too, highlighted by another host team, Oklahoma, forcing a seventh game in the Norman regional with a 6-4 victory over Tulsa, thanks to this two-run, walk-off home run by third baseman Sydney Romero.

This is what Sooner Magic looks like! @syd_syd2 with the walk-off HR to force a Game 7 rematch against Tulsa in the Norman Regional! pic.twitter.com/WVxm31Qm29 — Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) May 22, 2017

Oklahoma and Tulsa will decide the region on Monday afternoon.

The only other region yet to be decided is in Baton Rouge, where host LSU needed to win two games on Sunday just to force a decisive game on Monday against Louisiana.

Sunday scores

Oklahoma State def. No. 1 Florida, 1-0

No. 1 Florida def. Oklahoma State, 5-0

No. 2 Arizona def. South Carolina, 9-0

No. 3 Oregon def. Wisconsin, 9-0

No. 4 Florida State def. Georgia, 8-5

No. 5 UCLA def. Cal State Fullerton, 9-1

No. 6 Washington def. Michigan, 4-2

No. 7 Auburn def. California, 8-2

No. 8 Tennessee def. Longwood, 3-0

No. 9 Texas A&M vs. Texas, 3-1

No. 10 Oklahoma def. North Dakota State, 10-2

No. 10 Oklahoma def. Tulsa, 6-4 (10 innings)

No. 12 Mississippi def. North Carolina, 7-2

No. 13 LSU def. McNeese, 10-1

No. 13 LSU def. Louisiana, 6-1

No. 14 Kentucky def. Illinois, 4-2

No. 15 Baylor def. James Madison, 1-0

No. 16 Alabama def. Minnesota, 1-0

Minnesota def. Louisiana Tech, 5-2

California def. Notre Dame, 5-3

Monday schedule

No. 10 Oklahoma vs. Tulsa, 1 p.m. ET

No. 13 LSU vs. Louisiana, 2 p.m.

The super regionals are now mostly set, with the final two spots still to be determined. The super regionals are a best-of-three series held from May 25-28, with the eight winners comprising the field of the Women’s College World Series, held in Oklahoma City from June 1-7.

Super regional matchups

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 16 Alabama

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Baylor

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Kentucky

No. 4 Florida State vs. Baton Rouge regional winner

No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Mississippi

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 11 Utah

No 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Oklahoma or Tulsa

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Texas A&M