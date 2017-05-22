Tony Romo is the most dad DJ ever

Over the past couple of months, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo retired from the NFL and joined CBS as a lead game analyst. Romo has been staying busy since, and now he can add playing DJ to his list of fun post-retirement activities after spinning some tunes at a charity event in Dallas on Sunday.

Romo, also known as DJ 9, had a playlist for the event that was very 37-year-old dad of him: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” Guns ‘n’ Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine,” “Ob-la-di, Ob-la-da” by the Beatles, and “Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield, according to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

When Romo played “O.P.P.” by Naughty by Nature, he had a very special guest join him on stage to sing along.

Elliott seemed to enjoy what his former teammate was doing at the turntable. And Romo looks like he’s having the time of his life, too.

Romo’s wife, Candice, said in February that being a DJ was a possible post-retirement career option for him, and he finally got the chance to show off his skills.

He’s not the only former NFL quarterback with some skill as a DJ. Peyton Manning used to control the music on the Colts’ flights home after wins, though not all of his teammates loved his musical choices.

Romo’s retirement has been anything but dull so far. He became a member of the Dallas Mavericks for a day, and he tried yet again to qualify for the U.S. Open. And if his new job in broadcasting doesn’t work out for Romo, he may have a future as a DJ.