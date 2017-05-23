During league meetings this week in Chicago, NFL owners voted to approve a rule change regarding roster cuts. Now, when teams trim their preseason rosters from 90 men to 53, they’ll do it in one fell swoop, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Previously, there were two sets of cuts. Teams had a deadline to eliminate 15 players and get rosters down to 75, and then a separate deadline to finish deciding which players needed to go to get the roster down to 53 men.

Now, there will be just one deadline.

Previously, the first set of cuts was scheduled prior to the fourth preseason game. The change allows teams to carry 90 players into the final preseason contest, giving them more time to evaluate those players.

This season, the preseason wraps up on Sept. 1. Teams will be required to get rosters down to 53 no later than 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 3.