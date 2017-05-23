 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Cortez Kennedy's death led to outpouring of support from the NFL world

Kennedy clearly left a lasting impact on the NFL and the people in it.

By Harry Lyles Jr. Updated
/ new
2012 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The NFL lost one of its best on Tuesday, when Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy died at just 48 years old. Kennedy anchored the Seahawks defensive line in the 1990s.

Kennedy was a great player on the field. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro, and the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1992. After he retired, the Cowboys offered him $1 million to play the final five games of the season, which he declined. According to Gil Brandt, Kennedy said it would have been “stealing money.”

Off the field, Cortez worked as an adviser for the New Orleans Saints, where he also made an impact.

The Seahawks said in a statement, “We are proud to have been represented by such a special person.”

There was a huge outpouring of love and support shown across the NFL after hearing of Kennedy’s death.

Many current and former Seahawks expressed their grief

CenturyLink Field paid tribute to Kennedy’s memory:

His tenure with the Saints clearly left a mark as well:

Saints GM Mickey Loomis released the following statement, which included how Kennedy was the godfather to two of his children:

“Today, the NFL lost a legend and a Hall of Fame player. Joe and Ruby Harris, his parents, lost a loving son, and his beautiful daughter Courtney lost the most caring and best father I know. My wife, Melanie, and I, my sons, Alex and Sam, and daughters, Katherine and Lucy, are devastated by this loss. Cortez is godfather to Lucy, and Samuel Cortez bears his name.”

His University of Miami family felt the loss:

Other members of the NFL fraternity also expressed their condolences:

The NFL mourns, but looking at the outpouring, Kennedy’s legacy will live on.

Next Up In NFL