Twitter likes are a funny thing. They tell you, well, exactly what a user likes to see, read, or share.

In this case, Los Angeles Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell liked a tweet where a fan disagreed with the idea of the franchise drafting another point guard, UCLA standout Lonzo Ball, with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

For Russell, this mindset makes total sense. The Lakers drafted him second overall in 2015 and two years later, he’s on the brink of playing second fiddle to a rookie guard. Many believe if Los Angeles indeed drafts its hometown product in Ball, Russell’s tenure in Lakerland is as good as done.

But pump the brakes for a second.

That might not necessarily be the case. After all, NBA.com’s David Aldridge noted that while Ball to Los Angeles may be a foregone conclusion, Russell elsewhere may not be.

“It would make all the basketball sense in the world to take Lonzo Ball,” Aldridge wrote. “While the Lakers haven’t given up on D’Angelo Russell, his NBA future looks more off the ball than on it, and Ball’s outstanding and willing passing eye is going to be hard to pass up.”

Not sold? Well, our friends over at Silver Screen and Roll unearthed this little detail: Russell is actually better at the shooting guard spot than at point guard. Ball is a supreme passer and deft ball-handler, while Russell — who is no shabby passer himself — can score with or without the ball.

Russell shot considerably better on catch-and-shoot possessions versus when shooting off the dribble. Off the pass, his eFG% was above 55 percent. Off the dribble, that rate fell to 43. His ability to shoot off the bounce can obviously improve, but as of yet, the numbers say Russell is a considerably better scorer with the help of another creator on the court. Based on that information, playing alongside Ball could really elevate Russell’s game, which flies in the face of the narrative that somehow the two wouldn’t mix. Add to that combination Jordan Clarkson being utilized as the scoring guard off the bench, well, turns out depth is a good thing.

So sure, Ball may be headed to L.A. with $495 sneakers in tow, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Russell is out of the picture.

How you like that, D’Angelo?