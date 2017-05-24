Dan Quinn and 2 Chainz taking a picture at the airport warms the Atlanta soul

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn took a picture with 2 Chainz at the airport. Two of Atlanta’s finest in one photo, at a place that isn’t surprising they’d run into each other at when you consider the subjects.

It’s a photo that captures Atlanta sports and music well. Sports and music are two things the city takes great pride in. Even if the sports hurt sometimes.

Look at 2 Chainz’s outfit, y’all. He has on a Supreme outfit, complemented by a crisp pair of white Air Jordan 4s, and an icy ring and watch.

We shouldn’t expect anything else from the man who belted out one of the finest lines in the history of all music.

My wrist deserve a shout-out, I'm like "What up, wrist?"

My stove deserve a shout-out, I'm like "What up, stove?"

Simply iconic. It’s probably why Quinn and the Falcons play his music at practice.

2 Chainz is a real one when it comes to Atlanta sports fandom. He’s often courtside at Hawks games, which he has rapped about. He went to the Super Bowl, where he stayed true to Atlanta by posting a video of himself getting a police escort to the game while listening to “Slippery” by Migos.

He might wanna be more careful about posting his ticket on the ‘gram, though. Somebody might steal that barcode.

Let's go @atlantafalcons #riseup !!! #prettygirlsliketrapmusic 4/7 A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Airports are some of the more interesting places on Earth. Despite being hotbeds for some of the best people watching in the world, you never know who you’re going to run into (especially in Atlanta). My colleague Jason Kirk and I shared a flight with Young Thug once.

That’s also part of why the photo is good. Two of the more recognizable people in the city end up meeting at the airport, of all places. Even if it is in New York.

It’s a little thing, but it’s an Atlanta thing, because you can’t go to the airport without running into somebody.