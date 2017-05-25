Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter opened his media availability after OTAs on Thursday in an unusual way: By addressing a joke that had been tweeted on the team’s account. The tweet poked fun at the Atlanta Falcons’ blown 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI, and Koetter didn’t like it.

He wasn’t even asked about the tweet. Koetter just launched right into his thoughts about it.

Video: Bucs coach Dirk Koetter apologizes for team's tweet to Falcons mocking "28-3" SB score. "Unprofessional," he said to mock NFC champs. pic.twitter.com/gQaA1LxMMO — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 25, 2017

The tweet in question was actually pretty harmless, but Koetter was not on board.

And to be fair to the Buccaneers, the Falcons’ blown lead has gained quite a bit of momentum as a meme.

Does it seem excessive for a head coach to offer an unsolicited apology to a rival team over a tweet? Maybe. It’s certainly uncommon.

But Koetter offered up some sound reasoning behind his stance.

“Heck, we want to be playing in a Super Bowl, but we were home, sitting on our butts while they were playing,” Koetter said. “So we’ve got no room to be making fun of anybody that was in the Super Bowl, whether they won or not.”

The Buccaneers finished the 2016 season 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

Koetter was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons from 2012 through 2014, and he still has a good relationship with many of the players who remain from his tenure in Atlanta. That may be another reason behind his proactive apology.