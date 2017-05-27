Billy Hamilton is baseball’s supreme speed merchant

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

Remember the fast times of the 1980s, when baseball was filled with speedsters like Rickey Henderson, Vince Coleman, and Tim Raines? Those players were able to steal bases with such regularity that they could basically fall out of bed and have 50-70 stolen bases to their name for the season. As the game evolved, that part of the game has diminished. However, one player is trying to bring it back, and that's Billy Hamilton.

Hamilton has averaged 57 stolen bases over his first three full seasons as a big leaguer, but 2017 could end up being an amazing year even for his standards. He may have gone hitless on Friday night, but he did get on base with a walk. Once he was on base, he gave Philadelphia's infield nightmares because he managed to add two more stolen bases to his impressive tally so far. Most importantly, he made it home and his run helped the Reds pick up the win on Friday against the Phillies.

Hamilton now has 23 stolen bases this year, which is nine ahead of Dee Gordon's 14. Buster Olney noted that Cincinnati's speed merchant is now on pace for a whopping 86 stolen bases this year, which would be the most that anybody's put up in a single season since Rickey Henderson stole 93 bases in 1988. Billy Hamilton has always been known for his game-breaking speed, but this could be the season where he truly takes it to another level and reaches heights that haven't been seen since the 1980s.

It isn't exactly breaking news that Giancarlo Stanton has an incredible amount of pop in his bat, but that doesn't make it any less impressive whenever he shows it off .

. The same could be said for Bryce Harper, who managed to reach the upper deck in right field with this utter moonshot of a dinger .

. Bartolo Colon's most recent start didn't go well (again), and now the Braves could be losing patience with him as a starter .

. Sonny Gray threw well in his last start, so naturally fans are starting to wonder what the trade market could look like for him.

