These quotes about the Jets' QBs are making us sad

The Jets’ starting quarterback job is up for grabs, and it’s a sad battle among Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, and Bryce Petty.

Right now McCown, who is 38 and had six touchdowns against six interceptions for the Browns last year, is looking better than Petty or Hackenberg.

I think it's safe to say McCown is far and away the best QB at OTAs #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 30, 2017

But don’t worry, folks. This isn’t over. Petty, a 2015 fourth-round pick for the Jets, said via the New York Daily News that he’s sure he can play football.

“I have the confidence now that, hey, I can play this game. I think that’s a big thing,” Petty said. “Some guys need experience to build that confidence, and I think that’s kind of what I needed to see that, hey, I can see a rush, I can see a defense, I can make throws, I can throw touchdowns.”

Over six games, with four starts, Petty completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 804 yards, three touchdowns, and seven interceptions. But he did get injured down the stretch, and hey, confidence is good!

Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson doesn’t sound all that confident about Hackenberg.

"Slowly progressing ... still got a little ways to go. ... He's getting better every day ... that's pretty much it. Slowly progressing, man," Richardson said via the New York Post.

"He still needs to get past the learning curve. It's still too fast for him. But other than that, man, he's still got a cannon. He's firing it. When he's on point, he's on point, but when he's not, he's not, so got some growing still."

Richardson is living by that old adage — if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. Richardson did say that Hackenberg has a big arm, at least.

Someone is going to win this starting quarterback job, but it may be by default.