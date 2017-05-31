Dez Bryant says he got stopped for driving 180 mph ... and didn't get a ticket

Dez Bryant has mostly managed to stay out of trouble during his seven years in the NFL. Changing his driving habits would be a good way to keep that going.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato visited the Dallas Cowboys at practice. Bryant celebrated the occasion by telling reporters he likes to drive really fast in his Bentley.

Like really, really fast.

Indy 500 champ was at The Star so Dez Bryant was asked the fastest he's ever driven. 180 mph in his Bentley. Pulled over. Officer let him go — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 31, 2017

180 miles per hour?! Officer let him go?!

HOW.

Maybe Dez was exaggerating ... by about 100 miles per hour, or at least 80. Because no way.

Sato’s qualifying lap at Indianapolis Motor Speedway came in at an average speed of 231.365 miles per hour, so Bryant’s story probably didn’t blow away the IndyCar driver much.

Slow down, Dez. For everyone.