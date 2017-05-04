NFL teams are at it again on Star Wars Day

In case you’ve been living in a galaxy far, far away and are unaware, it’s May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. You see, May the 4th sounds like “May the Force,” which opens things up for everyone to make a bunch of Star Wars jokes. That includes NFL teams.
NFL teams went all in on this last year too and the results were varied. Here are the best and worst May the 4th efforts this year.
“Do or do not, there is no try.”
The Texans put out an entertaining little GIF of J.J. Watt destroying the Death Star with a football that he threw from the Texans’ sideline. They doubled down on the Star Wars theme by throwing in a Yoda quote with the tweet.
Powerful, he is.#StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/P8ob40YDhj— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 4, 2017
A lot of teams got in on the Yoda action, they did.
Respect the process, you must. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/bhQQ3NHEAS— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 4, 2017
“Great, kid. Don’t get cocky.”
These teams got it right on May the 4th. Michael Bennett is a huge Star Wars fan, so it’s not surprising the Seahawks got their tweet right:
Happy #StarWarsDay! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/mvP0MbVR4b— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 4, 2017
The Rams went all the way back to Todd Gurley’s college days to share part of a Star Wars-themed film Gurley’s college teammate, Chris Conley, made while the two were at the University of Georgia. Conley, a wide receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs, is a Star Wars mega-fan.
Todd Gurley doesn't play on #StarWarsDay#MayTheFourthBeWithYou (Film credit : @_flight17_ @FootballUGA) pic.twitter.com/OsX6Yxrc2s— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 4, 2017
The Buccaneers veered toward silly with their contribution, but it’s fun.
#MayThe4thBeWithYou#SiegetheDay pic.twitter.com/JWdsYsVqG8— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 4, 2017
The Jets’ May the 4th effort was elaborate, and it even has a couple of Chewbacca impersonations from players toward the end.
To Jet-i Nation,#MayTheFourthBeWithYou— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay! pic.twitter.com/7MbZDTwav2
The Lions took the opportunity to pay tribute to Matthew Stafford’s record-breaking fourth quarter performances last season.
The fourth (quarter) is strong with this one. #MayThe4thBeWithYou— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 4, 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay! pic.twitter.com/SAhUPKbUVs
“It’s a trap.”
Some teams used May the 4th as an exercise in capitalism. We’re looking at you, Dallas Cowboys.
Opponents are no match for the power of the #CowboysNation empire.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou & your @starwars gear: https://t.co/6DEowSiu0h pic.twitter.com/NvIGim1iGB— Cowboys Pro Shop (@CowboysProShop) May 4, 2017
And the Patriots just had to remind us all again about that Super Bowl LI win.
Happy #StarWarsDay! pic.twitter.com/P1BtQ649bs— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 4, 2017
“I have a bad feeling about this.”
Some teams went very generic with their May the 4th content. The Cardinals just made the cast of The Force Awakens Cardinals fans.
Hey Bird Gang, #MayTheFourthBeWithYou today on #StarWarsDay! pic.twitter.com/IHaxCBFVVL— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 4, 2017
And a few teams just slapped a light saber and some text on a photo of a player and called it good.
Ready for football season to return, the #Bengals are.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou #Bengals50 pic.twitter.com/iQ85RyeNzk— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 4, 2017
The force is strong with this one.#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/XgfEwyFp9S— New York Giants (@Giants) May 4, 2017
"Your focus determines your reality."— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 4, 2017
Happy #StarWarsDay! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/2uBBHYo6Hd
Your focus determines your reality. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1a60sRZZAp— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 4, 2017
The Falcons would have gotten more credit for this had they gone with the caption several fans suggested in the comments: Qui-Gon Quinn.
NFL teams clearly are committed to joining in the May the 4th fun, and it’s a nice offseason diversion -- especially from the teams that put some actual effort into it.
