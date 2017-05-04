NFL teams are at it again on Star Wars Day

In case you’ve been living in a galaxy far, far away and are unaware, it’s May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. You see, May the 4th sounds like “May the Force,” which opens things up for everyone to make a bunch of Star Wars jokes. That includes NFL teams.

NFL teams went all in on this last year too and the results were varied. Here are the best and worst May the 4th efforts this year.

“Do or do not, there is no try.”

The Texans put out an entertaining little GIF of J.J. Watt destroying the Death Star with a football that he threw from the Texans’ sideline. They doubled down on the Star Wars theme by throwing in a Yoda quote with the tweet.

A lot of teams got in on the Yoda action, they did.

“Great, kid. Don’t get cocky.”

These teams got it right on May the 4th. Michael Bennett is a huge Star Wars fan, so it’s not surprising the Seahawks got their tweet right:

The Rams went all the way back to Todd Gurley’s college days to share part of a Star Wars-themed film Gurley’s college teammate, Chris Conley, made while the two were at the University of Georgia. Conley, a wide receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs, is a Star Wars mega-fan.

The Buccaneers veered toward silly with their contribution, but it’s fun.

The Jets’ May the 4th effort was elaborate, and it even has a couple of Chewbacca impersonations from players toward the end.

The Lions took the opportunity to pay tribute to Matthew Stafford’s record-breaking fourth quarter performances last season.

“It’s a trap.”

Some teams used May the 4th as an exercise in capitalism. We’re looking at you, Dallas Cowboys.

And the Patriots just had to remind us all again about that Super Bowl LI win.

“I have a bad feeling about this.”

Some teams went very generic with their May the 4th content. The Cardinals just made the cast of The Force Awakens Cardinals fans.

And a few teams just slapped a light saber and some text on a photo of a player and called it good.

The Falcons would have gotten more credit for this had they gone with the caption several fans suggested in the comments: Qui-Gon Quinn.

It's all about the FORCE. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #SaberSharpensSaber A post shared by Atlanta Falcons (@atlantafalcons) on May 4, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

NFL teams clearly are committed to joining in the May the 4th fun, and it’s a nice offseason diversion -- especially from the teams that put some actual effort into it.