Pete Carroll confirms Richard Sherman trade talks are pretty much dead

This offseason, the Seahawks have been willing to entertain offers to trade cornerback Richard Sherman. However, the asking price was high, and head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he doesn’t think any team will offer what the Seahawks want in exchange for Sherman.

Seattle doesn’t need to move on from Sherman, who is still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. That put the Seahawks in a position to set a high price and stick to it. The Seahawks were rumored to want a quality player and a first-round pick for Sherman, according to the Miami Herald. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said the Seahawks were looking for a first-round pick and a mid-round pick.

But Carroll said that a worthwhile offer didn’t materialize.

"But the likelihood is like zero percent, it seems like,” Carroll said, via ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia. “Teams don't want to give up stuff. They don't want to trade at times like this, and it's really hard to navigate through a trade with experienced players during draft time. It just doesn't happen very often."

And Carroll made it clear that the team didn’t want to move on from Sherman.

"We don't want to trade guys. We want to keep our guys,” Carroll said. “But we have to in an effort to always work to be better and help our team. We've got to listen and all that. So we went through that process.”

Sherman is 29 years old, and he’s coming off a season hindered by a knee injury. He also had some high-profile sideline conflicts with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and with his defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

He still finished the year with 58 tackles, four interceptions, and 13 pass breakups. The three-time first-team All-Pro would be an upgrade in the secondary for many teams.

Sherman wanted to explore trade possibilities, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but Sherman didn’t sound convinced that a trade would happen, either.

“Very little chance it happens, but both sides are listening,” Sherman told The MMQB’s Albert Breer in April.

Carroll said Sherman and the team remained on good terms throughout the process.

“There was very open conversation about that,” Carroll said. “There was no animosity at all."

The Seahawks were unusually forthcoming about the possibility of trading Sherman, and if the right offer had come their way, we could have seen Sherman suiting up for a new team this season. Unless an offer too good for the Seahawks to refuse comes their way, we can expect Sherman to stay in Seattle.