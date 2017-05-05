You love hockey. You love SB Nation. You love reading hockey at SB Nation. Search your feelings. You know these things are true. But life's too busy to browse the whole network for news. So we'll send hockey news to your inbox every morning. All you need to do is subscribe.

Lace 'em up. Time for the Morning Skate.

When the NHL announced its latest expansion team, it was adamant that the Vegas Golden Knights would be competitive from the get-go.

We were dubious. And if you were, too, no one would blame you. The NHL has made promises in the past, and besides: When was the last time an expansion team was anything but terrible? (Don't look up examples and send them to me. Just agree and nod.)

But everything the league has done for the Knights has backed up that claim. They were kinda active at the trade deadline. Technically. They signed their first player days later. The NHL gave Vegas great odds in the draft lottery, and even though it didn't work out the Knights will get a nice player at No. 6 anyway.

And on Thursday night, the Knights signed a talented KHL player who teams would be all over this summer. He's a proven leader, proven playmaker, and a heck of a player to build around. The NHL gave Vegas a chance to start strong, and it’s already capitalizing on it. Good on both.

Ottawa set a dubious record last night: the most odd-man rushes against in one playoff game. At least it felt like it.

It's the second straight game of lifelessness for the Sens, who now head home with the series tied 2-2.

Meanwhile, the Ducks also head home tonight knotted up with the Oilers. Here's what Edmonton has to do to turn things around.

Oh, and we're burying the lede here: If the Predators win tonight, they'll advance to the conference final for the first time in franchise history. The idea already has St. Louis fans feeling the blues.

Sidney Crosby was already skating yesterday. Huh.