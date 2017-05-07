The Ottawa Senators are one win way from the Eastern Conference final. In 2017.

Soak in that sentence for a moment. Let the oddness of it wash over you and then question everything else about your life.

Okay, it’s not that strange of an idea. But it was back in January when the Metropolitan Division teams were blitzing through Eastern teams left and right, leaving the Atlantic behind in the dust to fight for scraps. Ottawa hung around the playoff discussion, sure. But everyone overlooked them in favor of the more fun Maple Leafs and Canadiens.

Even the Boston Bruins seemed more interesting of a dark horse playoff contender.

But Ottawa dispatched Boston somewhat neatly before blowing a 2-0 lead to the Rangers in the second round. After two lifeless games and with a broken Erik Karlsson, counting the Sens out was easy.

Instead, Guy Boucher’s team surprised again in Game 5 on Saturday, tying the score with 1:46 left to play and the goalie pulled. Kyle Turris ended things in overtime, and the Senators are on the verge of the conference final.

The Senators. Okay. Sure. We can get behind this. If our penance for underestimating Ottawa is watching them dig deeper into the playoffs with come-from-behind wins ... where do we sign?

Scores

Senators 5, Rangers 4 (OT) (OTT leads series, 3-2)

Capitals 4, Penguins 2 (PIT leads series, 3-2)

Three Things

Oh yeah, the Capitals did the thing

And that thing is “get something out of your star players or get eliminated in front of your own fans” in Game 5. Third period goals from Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov saved the Caps’ season for one more night.

Sidney Crosby played, which is fine?

Crosby passed baseline concussion protocol tests on Saturday morning, so he suited up for playoff action five days after his concussion. You and I are not doctors, and not Sidney Crosby. Or Sidney Crosby’s doctors. So we can’t really claim what’s best for him or not.

But was it uncomfortable watching him out there? A little. Sure. Hopefully he made the right choice.

Penguins knitter knits where she wants, dammit

I knit at the 2009 Cup Final Game 7 in Detroit. I knit where I want. https://t.co/lv6wcCjzgP — Pens Knitting Lady (@PensKnittngLady) May 7, 2017

Impact Moment

Few sports things are sweeter than the triumphant roar of a playoff hockey crowd after a big home goal. We got two of those on Saturday.

Kyle Turris’ game-winner.

And Ovechkin’s tally.

Beautiful stuff, this playoff hockey thing.