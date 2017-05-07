Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were shocked at reporter's use of word 'kerfuffle'

Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert got into a shoving match during the Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Jazz on Saturday. There are a few words that can be used to describe an altercation like Durant and Gobert were in.

One of those is the word “kerfuffle.” So when a reporter asked Durant about his kerfuffle with Gobert after the game, well, he and Stephen Curry reacted the only way they knew how.

the kerfuffle kerfuffle pic.twitter.com/XCl6B0pojF — Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) May 7, 2017

REPORTER: “Kevin, what happened on that Gobert kerfuffle?” CURRY: “That is a word right there.” DURANT: “What’d you say?” REPORTER: “Kerfuffle.” DURANT: “Good job, bro.” CURRY: “That is STRONG.”

Hat’s off to the reporter for flexing his command of the English language during the post-game press conference. And hat’s off to Curry and Durant for their comical reactions regarding a not-so comical mid-game skirmish.