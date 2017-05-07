 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were shocked at reporter's use of word 'kerfuffle'

This was funny.

By Kristian Winfield
Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert got into a shoving match during the Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Jazz on Saturday. There are a few words that can be used to describe an altercation like Durant and Gobert were in.

One of those is the word “kerfuffle.” So when a reporter asked Durant about his kerfuffle with Gobert after the game, well, he and Stephen Curry reacted the only way they knew how.

REPORTER: “Kevin, what happened on that Gobert kerfuffle?”

CURRY: “That is a word right there.”

DURANT: “What’d you say?”

REPORTER: “Kerfuffle.”

DURANT: “Good job, bro.”

CURRY: “That is STRONG.”

Hat’s off to the reporter for flexing his command of the English language during the post-game press conference. And hat’s off to Curry and Durant for their comical reactions regarding a not-so comical mid-game skirmish.

