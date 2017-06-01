Calvin Pryor trade is a win-win for the Jets and Browns

Calvin Pryor didn’t live up to expectations in New York after being selected with the 18th overall pick by the Jets back in 2014. Now Pryor has an opportunity to start over with a new team after being traded by the Jets to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced Thursday.

In exchange for Pryor, the Browns will send linebacker Demario Davis to the Jets. It’s a homecoming for Davis, who was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2012 draft. He spent the first four seasons of his career in New York.

The Jets drafted safety Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick in 2017, and they took safety Marcus Maye in the second round. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Pryor was relegated to third-string work during OTAs this week while the two rookies got first-team reps.

Over three seasons with the Jets, Pryor has 14 pass breakups, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The Browns had the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league last season, and Pro Football Focus ranked the secondary 28th in the league. Cleveland drafted versatile safety Jabrill Peppers with the 25th overall pick this year, but Peppers can be used in a variety of ways. It’s a low-risk move for Cleveland to trade for Pryor, and there’s still an opportunity for Pryor to make his way onto the field for the Browns this season and rekindle his career.