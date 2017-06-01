Takk McKinley can't stop dancing after seeing 2 commas in his bank account

Takk McKinley didn’t have much money when he was growing up. After being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, that’s changed. McKinley signed a four-year, $10 million contract with the Falcons, and he’s understandably delighted.

McKinley shared his joy with the world via his Instagram story. He was moved to do so after he saw two commas in his bank account, according to the video.

The video says that McKinley is busting a move because he went “from having nothing to a millionaire overnight,” and that is a pretty good reason to dance.

McKinley was raised by his grandmother, Myrtle Collins. She used to collect cans to recycle to make sure she could keep a roof over their heads. McKinley made a vow to Collins on her deathbed that he would make it to the NFL, and he made good on that promise.

He became one of the biggest stories of the draft when he carried a large, framed photo of his grandmother onstage with him after being selected. McKinley gave a passionate speech about how much his grandmother meant to him, complete with an f-bomb, and then suggested the NFL could “fine me later, man.” The NFL confirmed that McKinley won’t be fined.

At the end of the video, McKinley says that he’s humble, but happy. Nobody could blame him for that.

Now McKinley, and his very good dog Codeine, are set. We may not have Takk’s sweet moves, but we would definitely be dancing if we had two commas in our bank accounts, too.