Broncos have 1 good quarterback if they just combine Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch

The Broncos won the Super Bowl after the 2015 season, but the quarterback situation in Denver kept the team out of the postseason in 2016. The Broncos have two young quarterbacks, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, and each had growing pains behind a shaky offensive line last year.

On Thursday, linebacker Brandon Marshall pointed out that Lynch and Siemian have different skill sets and strengths. It’s too bad the Broncos can’t combine the two to make one capable quarterback.

Brandon Marshall: "Paxton has the arm you dream of. Siemian has the accuracy and the mind that you dream of." — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 1, 2017

If only the Broncos could give Siemian Lynch’s arm, or share Siemian’s brain with Lynch. Perhaps they could take DNA from both and create their own franchise quarterback in a lab. I don’t know. I’m not a scientist or anything. I’m just throwing it out there.

It’s an open competition between Siemian and Lynch for the starting job, so we’ll find out if Lynch’s arm or Siemian’s acumen will win out this offseason.