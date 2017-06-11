You should be keeping an eye on the Diamondbacks this year

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

Earlier this week, we implored you to start paying attention to the Colorado Rockies. All the reasons you need to do so are in that article. But there's another team in the NL West that you need to start paying attention to. In fact, the entire National League only has five teams with a winning record right now - three of them are in the NL West, and one of those teams just happens to be the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The D-Backs had a small moment of national relevance when Sen. John McCain used them as an excuse for his incoherent moment on Capitol Hill this past Thursday. But the senator actually has good reason to be staying up late to keep up with them. Arizona has 38 wins in mid-June when it took them until July 5 of last year to reach that number. Unless they go into a major swoon during the dog days of summer, they're more than likely going to finish far ahead of the 69 wins they posted last season.

Naturally, you'd look toward Paul Goldschmidt and production as a big reason why the Diamondbacks are currently where they are right now (and you'd be right to do so), but they're also getting solid production from the trio of Jake Lamb, Chris Owings, and David Peralta. Plus, it helps that Zack Greinke has been pitching well. Robbie Ray has been keeping up with Greinke, the duo of Zack Godley and Taijuan Walker has nicely rounded out the rotation, and Archie Bradley has shined in the bullpen.

Arizona may not be at the top of the NL West, but there's still a chance that a certain fan in Washington D.C. and the rest of the fan base in the desert will have good reason to pay attention to them for an extended period of time this summer.