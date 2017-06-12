Odell Beckham back with the Giants for mandatory minicamp

After missing the New York Giants’ OTAs, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the Giants facility in time for the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp. New York’s minicamp begins on Tuesday, June 13.

Beckham skipped out on the voluntary workouts, but he stayed in great shape and even trained with Hall of Famer Cris Carter. On Monday, the three-time Pro Bowler posted a video on his Instagram page of him working out, with the hashtag #ImBack:

"The rain falls on the just and unjust alike..." #ImBack A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Beckham will not face any penalties for skipping voluntary workouts. During the offseason, the Giants picked up Beckham’s fifth-year option, meaning he’ll earn $8.4 million in 2017 while the Giants try to hammer out a long-term deal for him.

In fact, according to USA Today’s Art Stapleton, Giants owner John Mara said the team wants to get that done.

Watch video of Odell Beckham answering the media’s questions.

"Obviously we want him to be a Giant for the rest of his career,” Mara said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Beckham was absent from voluntary workouts because he wanted a new deal.

Beckham, a 2014 first-round draft pick, is already considered one of the best receivers in the league. He’s a crisp route-runner with excellent hands and superb footwork. He can play in the slot, on the perimeter, and return kicks.

In three seasons, Beckham, 24, has hauled in 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns.