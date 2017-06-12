With the No. 4 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays selected two-way star Brendan McKay out of Louisville. He was announced as a first baseman.

There’s a good deal of intrigue surrounding McKay given his ability on the mound and at the plate. The 21-year-old is the only three-time winner of the John Olerud Award, given to the best two-way player in college baseball, having won it in 2015, 2016, and 2017. His list of accomplishments at the NCAA level is staggering.

During the 2017 season, McKay batted .343 with 17 home runs, 56 RBI, and a .464 on-base percentage. The junior had more walks (45) than strikeouts (36). He was nearly as impressive on the mound with a 10-3 record, 2.34 ERA, 140 strikeouts, and just 33 walks in 104 innings.

It’s unclear which way McKay will go in the pros long-term — they officially drafted him as a position player — but it’s possible the Rays give him the chance to play first base and pitch initially.

McKay was considered a possible No. 1 overall pick, but high school shortstop Royce Lewis, as well as high school pitchers Hunter Greene and MacKenzie Gore, were taken with the first three picks.