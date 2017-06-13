Christian Hackenberg threw a pass that was worse than we could have imagined

The quarterback position is a big question mark for the Jets right now, and Christian Hackenberg may be taking himself right out of the equation.

We’ve heard plenty about how inaccurate Hackenberg has been throughout OTAs. He hit reporters with two passes over three practices, and he also threw two picks but had six other passes that landed in defenders’ hands.

Now we’ve seen video of it, and this pass may make Jets fans second guess the team’s decision to let Ryan Fitzpatrick walk. It’s that bad.

The Christian Hackenberg Experience pic.twitter.com/CszEeSyUOt — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 13, 2017

It is possible these errant throws are the result of miscommunications with receivers. OTAs and minicamp are the time for teams to start fine-tuning the offense, and there’s going to be a learning curve. But these throws look pretty off-target.

The Jets’ sad quarterback competition consists of Hackenberg, Josh McCown, and Bryce Petty. During OTAs, McCown looked poised to win the starting role simply by default. But he’s not having the best day of minicamp, either.

Mo Wilkerson just picked off McCown at the line. Leaping grab, really athletic play. Returned it down sideline. McCown's second INT today — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 13, 2017

We’ve got a long way to go until this quarterback competition is settled, but unless Hackenberg gets it together, he’ll play himself right out of it.