Paul George informed the Pacers that he will not re-sign in 2018. So they sent him to the one place nobody expected: the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Paul George era in Indiana is over. After months of speculation, George will play for the Oklahoma City Thunder next season. Indiana received Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in return. That’s it.

Why so little? Most believe that George is eyeing his hometown Lakers as his new destination, which depressed his trade value since few teams were willing to give up significant assets for a player likely to be a one-year rental.

