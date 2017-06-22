Andy Reid gets an extension from Chiefs after back-to-back trips to the playoffs

Andy Reid has been an NFL head coach since 1999, and that will not change anytime soon. The Kansas City Chiefs and Reid agreed on a contract extension Thursday, the team announced.

Shocker: Chiefs GM is out On the same day the Chiefs extended Andy Reid, they unexpectedly parted ways with general manager John Dorsey.

“My family and I have been very pleased by the success the franchise has sustained over the last four seasons under Coach Reid,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. “He has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he is well on his way to solidifying a place among the all-time greats. We are proud to have him leading our football team, and I look forward to working with him to bring a championship to Chiefs Kingdom.”

In January, reports came out saying that Kansas City wanted to extend Reid. At the time, he was in the fourth year of a five-year deal he signed in 2013. Reid, 59, was entering the fifth and final year of his five-year deal and was scheduled to earn $7.5 million in 2017. Details of the extension have not yet been announced.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the opportunity to continue my coaching career here in Kansas City,” Reid said. “We’ve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships. I’ve been blessed by the support of the community, our fans, the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs staff. I’m looking forward to the years ahead as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Under Reid, the Chiefs have made the playoffs four times and they won the AFC West last season with a 12-4 record. In four seasons with Reid at the helm, the Chiefs are 43-21.

Before the Chiefs hired Reid, he was the Philadelphia Eagles head coach for 14 seasons. During that stint, the Eagles were 130-93-1, won the NFC East six times, and appeared in Super Bowl XXXIX. Reid has the most wins as a head coach in Eagles history. Overall, his career record is 173-114-1.

Reid has helped restore a winning culture in Kansas City. The year before he took over, they went 2-14 and had only put together one winning season in six years. However, in every season under Reid, they have produced a winning record. The only knock on Reid is that he hasn't won a Super Bowl and has just one postseason victory with the Chiefs.

With a new contract in place, the Chiefs are putting their faith in Reid to end those struggles and be the first since 1993 to lead the team past the Divisional round.