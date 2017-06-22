Tom Brady tried sumo wrestling and proved that he should stick to football

Tom Brady isn’t just a great quarterback, he’s arguably the best ever. But we’ve finally found something he isn’t good at: sumo wrestling.

Brady is on a promotional tour through Asia with Under Armour, and he and his son spent some time with sumo wrestlers in Tokyo.

Brady watches a couple of sumo wrestlers doing their thing. We can’t tell whether he’s just astonished by their skill or if he’s playing a part in a 1980s teen comedy.

Then Brady steps in the ring, but here’s the thing: Even at 6’4 and 225 pounds, Brady looks tiny compared to these wrestlers. And unfortunately for Brady, his football talent doesn’t seem to translate to the ring.

Sumo wrestlers weigh, on average, about 325 pounds, so 100 full pounds more than Brady. The guy Brady goes up against is an immovable force.

Brady also went up against his son in the ring. He can probably win this one.

Luckily for Brady, who has a record five Super Bowl rings and four Super Bowl MVP awards to his name, his legacy in football is untouched. That probably helps ease the pain of being terrible at sumo wrestling.