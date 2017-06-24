The Mets are “open for business” and may be sellers soon

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

If you take a quick glance at the current NL East standings, there aren't too many surprises. The Washington Nationals are far ahead of everyone else and appear to be cruising to another divisional title. The Marlins and Braves are fighting for mediocrity, and the Phillies are firmly placed in the cellar. That leaves us with the disappointing Mets, who are going into Saturday's games with a record of 32-41 -- that's good enough for 4th in the NL East and they're closer to the Phillies than they are the Nationals.

As such, the Mets have reportedly decided that the best way to salvage this calamity-ridden season is to sell at the trade deadline. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Mets are "open for business" and will be sellers once the deadline rolls around. Additionally, Asdrubal Cabrera marked his return from the disabled list by requesting a trade once he decided that moving to second base wasn't a good move for him. He doesn't think that the Mets "have any plans" for him, and it's hard to argue that when they're continuing to trot out Jose Reyes -- who is hitting a paltry .191/.267/.317 with 57 wRC+ -- while trying to play Cabrera elsewhere.

While Sandy Alderson doesn't appear to be eager to move Cabrera, the Mets being sellers at this year's deadline would appear to be the right move. Their chances of catching the Nationals are minuscule, and their chances of snatching a wild card spot are probably just as small. It's been a rough, drama-filled year for the Mets, but the best way for them to salvage something from this season would be to sell off some of their veterans and try to get something for them.

Either way, it's been an extremely rough season for the team on the orange side of New York, and it looks like it'll end with a bit of a rebulid beginning to get underway.

Beyond the Box Score shined a light on what's been an obvious issue for baseball recently, and that's the game's struggle to truly embrace female fans -- even though women have been fans of the game since it became professional in the 1800s.

