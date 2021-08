The NBA held it's first ever NBA Awards on Monday, June 26 in Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York. The show brought the NBA world together again after the season ended with the Golden State Warriors as NBA Champions to remember and honor the 2016-17 season. The NBA also handed out awards for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, and Defensive Player of the Year, and much more.

Click on to find out the winners.