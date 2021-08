Knicks owner James Dolan had an abrupt change of heart, and now Jackson is out as the Knicks’ president of basketball operations.

Just a few months ago, Knicks owner James Dolan insisted that Phil Jackson would be in charge through the end of his five-year contract. Wednesday, amid a rising tide of negative press fueled by Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors and more, Dolan and the Knicks reversed course. Jackson has agreed to leave via mutual consent, ending a three-year reign that is best described as a spectacular failure.

