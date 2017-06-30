The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres gave us something on Friday night that we rarely see in baseball. Dave Roberts and Andy Green got into a manager fight of sorts, starting a bench-clearing incident at Petco Park.

Benches clear in Petco after Dave Roberts and Andy Green get into it pic.twitter.com/2IiGGg3HIh — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) July 1, 2017

This was just in the second inning of the first game of a three-game weekend series between these two clubs. The origin of the argument came in the first inning, when Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood was jawing at Jose Pirela of the Padres, who he thought was relaying signs from second base to San Diego’s batters after leading off the inning with a double.

Between the first and second innings, both managers met home plate umpire Greg Gibson for an explanation after Gibson warned both benches. Whatever was said in this exchange, Green and Roberts did not see eye to eye, and as Green started to walk back to his home dugout, Roberts charged at him and bumped him, which caused both benches to empty.

As is the case with most baseball kerfuffles, nothing much happened once everyone was on the field, other than Roberts and Green continued to argue.

Both managers were ejected, but that didn’t stop their exchange between the two.

This weekend should be fun.