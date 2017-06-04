 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jeremy Maclin could once again play alongside LeSean McCoy if he signs with Bills

McCoy is recruiting his former teammate, and the Bills are reportedly interested.

By Jeanna Kelley
Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images

Jeremy Maclin is looking for a place to land after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. Maclin’s former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles, LeSean McCoy, is lobbying for Maclin to join him in Buffalo, and the Bills are reportedly on board with the idea, too.

McCoy seemed confident when discussing the possibility of Maclin coming to the Bills.

And the Bills apparently think that’s a pretty good idea.

The Bills could use a reliable veteran wide receiver. Currently, the team has Sammy Watkins and rookie Zay Jones at the top of the depth chart. Watkins has only been healthy enough to play a full season his rookie year, and had just 430 receiving yards and two touchdowns over eight games last year.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is ready to join the welcoming committee for Maclin.

Maclin had a down year in 2016, finishing the year with 536 yards and two touchdowns. But in 2015, he had 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns, and he had 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season with the Eagles in 2014.

“Preliminary talks” don’t mean much, but if McCoy gets his way, he and Maclin will have a reunion in Buffalo.

