Jeremy Maclin is looking for a place to land after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. Maclin’s former teammate with the Philadelphia Eagles, LeSean McCoy, is lobbying for Maclin to join him in Buffalo, and the Bills are reportedly on board with the idea, too.

McCoy seemed confident when discussing the possibility of Maclin coming to the Bills.

LeSean McCoy said "don't be surprised" if Jeremy Maclin ends up with Buffalo Bills. McCoy's been recruiting him. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) June 4, 2017

And the Bills apparently think that’s a pretty good idea.

#Bills are in "preliminary talks" 2 sign Jeremy Maclin, per source. LeSean McCoy is recruiting the WR and the team wants him onboard as well — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 4, 2017

The Bills could use a reliable veteran wide receiver. Currently, the team has Sammy Watkins and rookie Zay Jones at the top of the depth chart. Watkins has only been healthy enough to play a full season his rookie year, and had just 430 receiving yards and two touchdowns over eight games last year.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is ready to join the welcoming committee for Maclin.

Tyrod Taylor said he's going to get Jeremy Maclin's phone number from LeSean McCoy and join the recruiting effort. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) June 4, 2017

Maclin had a down year in 2016, finishing the year with 536 yards and two touchdowns. But in 2015, he had 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns, and he had 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season with the Eagles in 2014.

“Preliminary talks” don’t mean much, but if McCoy gets his way, he and Maclin will have a reunion in Buffalo.