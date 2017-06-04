LeSean McCoy was so confident in the Warriors he bet $200,000 on them

LeSean McCoy was so confident in the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals that he placed a nice fat $200,000 bet on them. Just as we all imagined, it was a smart and safe bet.

The Warriors series win paid Shady $62,500. After Game 1, he had to have been feeling pretty good about the wager with the Warriors coming out on top 113-91. Perhaps the only time he might have been shaken was when they had a 3-1 lead again.

But this time, the Warriors had Kevin Durant.

LeSean McCoy bet $200,000 on Warriors to win Finals. It's largest bet Planet Hollywood took on Finals. Would pay $62,500. h/t @RomanEdmond1 pic.twitter.com/C34zSQQxEI — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 4, 2017

Shady made his way to Cleveland for Game 3, where the Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the series in what was arguably the best game of the series.

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

While the gamble might not seem worth it based on the returns, McCoy isn’t exactly low on funds. He made over $7 million during the 2016 season, and will be making nearly $9 million in 2017.

David Purdum also points out that NFL players are permitted to place bets on other team sports, so don’t expect any backlash here. McCoy was simply trying to cash in on the Warriors.

It’s hard to blame him for trying. I mean, if there’s a team in history you’re going to drop that type of coin on, this particular Warriors squad should be the one.

The NFL offseason can get boring, and the NBA Finals are the most exciting thing that’ll happen in the next couple of months. A bet on the outcome makes it even more fun.

Get your money, Shady.