Davon House got some help from Packers fans after he missed his connecting flight to Green Bay. At Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport, House tweeted about getting a ride home.

Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay maybe I can hitch hike a ride — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Most times a tweet like that can be laughed off, but House was serious.

A pair of Packers fans, Chad and Mike Johnson tweeted at House, saying they’d give him a ride of Green Bay. House actually accepted the ride.

Taking this long drive with @chadj19 and @mikeyj14 back to greenbay. — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Chad and Mike both live in Wisconsin — Chad in Eau Claire and Mike in Hudson.

Chad told ESPN, “[Mike] was closer, so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake.”

It wasn’t just a ride, either. Chad brought a pillow so that House could get some rest before Tuesday’s practice. That’s a good host.

When they got House to his car at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, House insisted the brothers follow him to the stadium. At that point, it was 3:30 in the morning, and OTAs were at 7:30 — but the trio made the drive anyway.

When they got to the stadium, they were able to go into the locker room. House signed shoes and gloves, and had the brothers take pictures with the team’s Super Bowl trophies.

He also forced Mike to take $80 for gas, and while he wanted to give them more, the brothers wouldn’t accept.

It seems appropriate that a team that’s publicly owned would have a pair of its fans help out a player like this. The Packers have some of the most diehard fans in the league — they’ve sat through games in temperatures as low as -13 degrees.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was impressed with everybody involved.

"It tells you about his commitment — both from our fans and Davon," McCarthy said Tuesday via ESPN. "He knows the importance of it. [Practice] is so limited at this time of the year. And really, outside of Aaron [Rodgers] and maybe a couple other guys, you don't have veteran players that are pre-CBA that clearly understand the importance of nine weeks as opposed to when you had 15 weeks.”

This is House’s first season back in Green Bay after spending two seasons with the Jaguars. He has to be feeling welcome in his return after an experience like that.

That’s some serious dedication by Chad and Mike. If anybody asks how much they love the Packers, they’ll always be able to point to that night.