Kyle Seager was trolled by an infielder pitching in a blowout

Chris Gimenez isn’t a very good pitcher. That’s because he isn’t a pitcher, sure, but also because he isn’t very good. The utility infielder has appeared in six games as a mop-up reliever in blowouts, and he’s struck out exactly one of the 27 batters he’s faced, with a career 7.71 ERA. He pitches so that the real pitchers can rest.

That doesn’t mean he can’t troll a little bit when he gets someone out. Like his former teammate and friend, Kyle Seager, for example. Gimenez got the Mariners shortstop out on a deep fly ball on Tuesday night, and he had a helpful suggestion for him:

Kyle Seager hits one to the warning track off Twins catcher/former teammate Chris Gimenez, Gimenez tells him to start pumping iron pic.twitter.com/1c69cihdCM — That Dude (@cjzer0) June 7, 2017

Gimenez retired the Mariners in order, and he did it on nine pitches, so perhaps he’s learning on the job. And while he’s bettering himself, he’s also dispensing life advice to his friends. Lift weights. Be stronger. Push yourself. Seek your limits and blow past them.

It’s inspirational, that’s what it is. Bless you, Chris Gimenez.

Also, A+ trolling.