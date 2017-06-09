Everyone is taking shots at the Jets except the one guy who should

The Jets are taking a page from the Cleveland Browns and going in full-on tank mode. That was obvious enough when they signed Josh McCown to compete with Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg in the league’s most tragic quarterback battle. It became even clearer this week when they decided to cut ties with veterans David Harris and Eric Decker.

And everyone has been getting in their digs lately. (I mean, it’s kind of hard not to when Hackenberg is hitting reporters with his errant throws in OTAs.)

The Jets roster makes an NFL executive cringe

First it was an anonymous executive who, presumably, rates this Jets team lower than the 2008 Lions, 2009 Rams, and 2016 Browns:

From an NFL exec- "I think the Jets might have the worst roster I've seen in a decade." — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 7, 2017

That might be a bit of stretch, but they’d at least rank at No. 32 this year — yes, even below the Rams and 49ers.

Josh Kraft punches down

On Thursday night, Josh Kraft, son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, picked on the AFC East rivals when he invited volunteer award winners on a Patriots Hall of Fame tour.

"I'm not biased, but it's a lot better than the Jets Hall of Fame, right? Which is nonexistent," he said, via ESPN.

He’s not wrong, but it’s still a little bit of a cheap shot from a family that has a fistful of Super Bowl rings.

Brandon Marshall offers a glimmer of hope

At the start of free agency, the Jets released wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Now with the Giants, Marshall gave demoralized Jets fans a little comfort this week. But there was a but.

"I think eventually, they'll be alright,” Marshall told TMZ. “But I don't know if they're gonna have enough men to line up.”

That might be true at wide receiver, anyway. Right now, the position basically consists of Quincy Enunwa, a couple of guys on IR, a few more facing suspension, and some undrafted free agents you’ve never heard of.

David Harris takes the high road

If anyone has the right to rip on the Jets, it’s the 10-year veteran who was blindsided when they let him go this week.

Yet on Friday, Harris shared a heartfelt letter with the Jets and their fans:

First, I want to thank Woody Johnson and everyone in the Jets organization who gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of playing at this level, for every day of these last 10 years. ... To Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Todd Bowles and your coaching staffs – thank you for your trust and confidence in choosing me to lead your defenses and teaching me how to truly play this game. ... To all of my former teammates, I enjoyed every single moment playing beside you throughout the years, during all of the ups and downs. Only we know the sacrifices that were made, day in and day out, to be able to put out the very best product possible for our fans. I want every single one of you to know that my loyalty has always been to you guys in that locker room and to the coaches. And last but not least, to all of those diehard Jets fans - thank you for your support and motivation.

Harris could have joined everyone else and mocked the Jets. They probably even deserve it a little. But he chose to thank them instead.