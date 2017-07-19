Giancarlo Stanton wasn’t happy after the Marlins lost to rival Phillies ... again

A bad team is the Philadelphia Phillies. They are 32-61, won’t even sniff the playoffs, and have basically no hope for this season at all.

A team that just dropped two of three games to the Phillies, noted bad team, is the Marlins, who not only lost a series against their division foes but lost the final game by a score of 10-3. They now sit at 42-51 and are in fourth place in the NL East. Not great, Bob.

A Marlins player who is not super happy about this particular stretch of games is Giancarlo Stanton, Miami’s star outfielder and someone the Marlins have recently said they will not take offers for at the trade deadline, despite an imminent sale of the team.

After the latest loss, Stanton made his feelings about the organization he plays for known — and pretty blatantly.

In a conversation postgame with MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, Stanton said:

“If you can’t win a series against the worst team in the league, there’s not much going for you, right there.”

Even if the Marlins did decide to try and unload Stanton (and his salary) at this point, and Giancarlo found it in him to waive his no-trade clause for select teams, that 13-year/$325 million contract through 2028 certainly won’t make things easy.

However, considering Stanton’s obvious dissatisfaction, that no-trade clause might be waived sooner than people think, and the fish might have to say goodbye.