The only change to their roster the Rockies have made at the trade deadline so far was optioning outfielder Raimel Tapia back to the Albuquerque Isotopes, their AAA affiliate, to make room for Antonio Senzatela. Tapia put in work in at least part of 40 games for Colorado, batting .314 with two home runs to his name.

While Tapia will most likely find himself back in the show at some point in the future, he’s having some fun in the minors adding to his already impressive highlight reel.

As a centerfielder, Tapia gets to flex his fielding skills with the help of a significant incline at Isotopes Park which makes routine catches extra tricky. On Wednesday night, he made a dancing catch to end an inning and made it look easy.

MAY WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE. You are going to want to see @RaimelTapia make this catch! #MuchoSwagger #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/bhFVzqg8fd — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 20, 2017

That particular play might be his first time since being back in the minors that he got to pull off such a feat, but he’s had practice with insane catches of just this sort before.

No ball is safe in centerfield when Tapia is on the hunt. While he’s probably itching to get back to Colorado as fast as possible, we’re just fine with him staying down and making insanely cool catches for a little while longer.