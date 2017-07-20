All the best moments from recent ‘Game of Thrones’ theme nights around baseball

This week, a handful of MLB teams celebrated the start of the new season of Game of Thrones with themed nights at the ballpark. Of course this isn’t the first time professional teams, even outside of baseball, have used the show as a fun tie-in to market their team and it certainly won’t be the last.

A few teams had Thrones nights earlier this year and a few are set to celebrate the show during the dog days of August in the middle of its 7th season. But the teams this week that got to time their nights perfectly to the much-anticipated premiere were the Giants, Red Sox, Marlins, White Sox, and Royals.

Since Game of Thrones is consuming our lives for only two more seasons before it goes away forever, here are some of the best moments that occurred over the past few days.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy got comfortable on his own “Iron” Throne and Hunter Pence showed off his posing skills.

Protector of the Realm Bochy says the Throne was actually made of hard plastic and not too uncomfortable. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/PzKsSCdbX1 — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 20, 2017

Pence’s wife Alexis got in on all the fun too, and she really committed.

Tom Koehler of the Marlins loves the show so much that the team made him a Game of Thrones inspired bobblehead, which you can already get secondhand if for some reason you really want one.

Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox also got his own bobblehead ...

Red Sox Hosting Game Of Thrones Night At Fenway Park On Tuesday https://t.co/ZtrPajtOvN pic.twitter.com/dzWk0m2eJi — Zesty MLB News (@zesty_mlb) July 18, 2017

... which is a much more positive spin on Thrones for Boston than when the Rays introduced them as White Walkers during Tampa Bay’s own theme night.

The Rays have a Game of Thrones thing going on. And the Red Sox are the White Walkers, of course. pic.twitter.com/EOFJR6s4Yo — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) July 8, 2017

For the White Sox, they got to enjoy both a fun night celebrating the show and the highly-anticipated arrival of top prospect Yoan Moncada. Suffice to say some fans got very into that combination .

The Royals’ night went ... well, there’s not much that can be said about how the Royals’ night went.

The highlight of my night: Rex Hudler referring to "Game of Thrones" as "Star Wars" , never change Rex #Royals — Trevor Leslie (@Trevorski3) July 20, 2017

Game of Thrones is so popular that there’s almost certainly another summer of these tie-in nights to come. Which should be interesting, considering that some of the characters being celebrated by some teams right now might not even be around during this time next year.