Kyrie Irving shocked the basketball world when he requested to be traded from the Cavaliers, according to multiple reports. Despite winning a championship and reaching three straight Finals, Irving is reportedly tired of ceding the spotlight to LeBron James and yearns to run his own team.

Irving submitted a list of preferred destinations that includes the Spurs, Knicks, Heat, and Timberwolves. The motivation for the latter is playing with Jimmy Butler — Irving reportedly asked the Cavaliers to trade him to the Bulls before Butler was dealt to Minnesota. James was reportedly blindsided by Irving’s trade request.

Irving has two years left on his contract and can’t control where (or if) Cleveland sends him away, but with the Cavaliers’ offseason in disarray and James’ own future cloudy after next season, the ship sure seems to be sinking in Cleveland. Will the Cavaliers acquiesce to Irving’s desires and deal him, or will they hope the relationship between Irving and James can be resolved?

