A weird 48 hours turns into a grand night for Jaime Garcia

Jaime Garcia is likely going to be traded sooner or later. Even though trade talks between the Braves and Twins went from "This is happening and he'll be going to the Twins soon," to "He'll be starting for the Atlanta Braves tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers," in the span of a day, it appears that Garcia's time as a Brave will be coming to an end soon, as the team is actively shopping him on the trade market. However, if Jaime Garcia does indeed get moved soon, then he'll look back on his final days with the Braves with a great amount of fondness.

For starters, Garcia threw seven strong innings at Chavez Ravine against the Dodgers. He was able to limit Los Angeles' potent lineup over those seven innings, and that ended up being more than enough help for Atlanta's offense. The Braves lit up the normally-pristine Alex Wood for seven earned runs over 4.2 innings. The last four of those nine runs came off the bat of (of all people) Jaime Garcia. The 31-year-old told reporters after the game that he'd never hit a Grand Slam in his life. That was also his third career home run as a major leaguer, so it's nice that he made sure it was a memorable one.

You have to figure that even though trade talks with the Twins may have ended up suffering a bit of a collapse, the Braves have to be thrilled with what they got out of Jaime Garcia on Friday night. Garcia put together a thoroughly professional effort against an extremely good Dodgers team and helped hand that team their first losing "streak" since early June. The trade price for Jaime Garcia may not be sky high, but it definitely went up after what he did on Friday night. There's no word on where Garcia will be heading soon, but at least he knows that he'll be standing alongside the likes of Patsy Flaherty in the Braves' history books after the night he just had.

