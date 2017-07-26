MLB trade rumors roundup: Justin Verlander, Francisco Liriano, and more

We’re half a week away from the non-waiver trade deadline now, and things haven’t slowed down with rumors just yet, despite teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, Brewers, and Twins getting at least some of what they’re looking for at the deadline.

But even for teams who have already dealt players, one deal is usually not enough, and for buyers, they’re never just looking for one specific need as they prepare for a playoff push. Which brings us to this edition of rumors roundup, where pitchers are the name of the game.