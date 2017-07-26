MLB trade rumors roundup: Justin Verlander, Francisco Liriano, and more

We’re half a week away from the non-waiver trade deadline now, and things haven’t slowed down with rumors just yet, despite teams like the Yankees, Red Sox, Brewers, and Twins getting at least some of what they’re looking for at the deadline.
But even for teams who have already dealt players, one deal is usually not enough, and for buyers, they’re never just looking for one specific need as they prepare for a playoff push. Which brings us to this edition of rumors roundup, where pitchers are the name of the game.
- The Tigers would be okay with moving Justin Verlander, and there are teams out there that want him, but that pesky contract keeps causing problems when it comes to processing an actual trade. When it comes to a pitcher being paid $28 million a year and might be on the verge of declining, this isn’t the most surprising concern for teams to have.
- Yu Darvish’s no-trade list was revealed and the ten teams included are: Baltimore, Boston, both Chicago clubs, Cleveland, Colorado, Detroit, Oakland, Pittsburgh, and Toronto. Apologies to any of those teams’ fans who really wanted Darvish. Meanwhile, the Nationals are very in on him and the Brewers are “monitoring” him which doesn’t sound uncomfortable at all.
- Kansas City may be interested in Toronto pitcher Francisco Liriano, however they are reportedly concerned with his inconsistency. He’s only been with the Jays since last year’s trade deadline, so could end up being moved in back-to-back years as the deadline approaches.
- While the Orioles originally wanted to trade Zach Britton, the trade market for him hasn’t exactly shaped up the way they would have liked by this point in the week. Therefore, they are now ready to ‘go either way’ when it comes to buying or selling at the trade deadline.
- The Cubs already gave up a haul to get Jose Quintana from the White Sox, and now they might be figuring out if the Mets have any inclination on trading away promising young pitcher Seth Lugo, who is under team control through 2022.
- They just got him from the Braves after much back and forth, but the Twins could trade Jaime Garcia away again before the deadline gets here. Ervin Santana could be gone as well.