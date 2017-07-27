The Nationals hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Michael Blazek made the first start of his career on Thursday. Congratulations, Michael! Show them what you got, and make some history, kid.

He sure did. It was the wrong kind of history, though. The Washington Nationals hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs in the third inning against Blazek, the first time a team has done that since the Dodgers in 2010. The Nationals are just the eighth team in Major League Baseball history to hit four consecutive home runs.

That’s Brian Goodwin with the first one, followed by Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper, and Ryan Zimmerman. And, just for good measure, Anthony Rendon hit a home run later in the inning, which means that Blazek is the first pitcher in baseball history to allow five home runs in an inning.

You knew that the rising home run rates in baseball were going to lead to some funky records. Here’s one! And while you’re admiring all those dingers, please light a votive candle for Michael Blazek. That cannot have been fun.