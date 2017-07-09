Bartolo Colon is with the Twins and the Mets aren’t happy at all

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

Bartolo Colon's time as a free agent didn't last very long. After being designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Atlanta Braves, the 44-year-old veteran eventually found a new home. There were plenty of rumors that we were going to see the human .gif file himself reunite with the New York Mets. However, there was another team out there that needed pitching help in the worst way. The Minnesota Twins haven't gotten too much production from their starters, so they decided to take a flier on Bartolo Colon with a minor league deal.

Judging by the reaction from the crew over at Twinkie Town, they aren't exactly thrilled about bringing in Big Sexy as a potential salve to their starting pitching woes. However, one team's "meh" is the apple of another team's eye, because the Mets are apparently very disappointed that a reunion won't be happening. According to the New York Post, the Mets made a "strong effort" to bring Bartolo back to Citi Field, but were "stunned" when Colon spurned them in favor of signing with the Twins.

It says a lot about the current state of Mets starting pitching when they're disappointed in missing out on a 44-year-old pitcher who is coming off of a stint where he had an 8.14 ERA, a 5.10 FIP, and a 6.7% walk rate that would be his career high if he continued to keep pitching like he did with the Braves. However, New York's rotation right now looks nothing like the potentially scary rotation it has when healthy. New York's had a disaster of a season when compared to expectations, and this is just the latest twist in what's been a series of unfortunate events for the Mets.

Meanwhile, Bartolo Colon's grand tour through baseball has now led him to the land of 10,000 lakes, in what could be the final stop on said tour. There's no guarantee that he'll make it to the bigs with the Twins but if he does, it'll be nice to see Big Sexy continue to insult Father Time.

Is parity becoming a myth in baseball, or is it still existent despite what the NL East and AL West standings would have you believe? The crew at Beyond the Box Score tried to answer that question as far as the first half of the season is concerned.

We've seen walk-off walks before. Have you seen a walk-off walk where the pitching team walked the bases loaded and then walked in the winning run? That's how the Dodgers ended up with their 60th win of the season.

? That's how the Dodgers ended up with their 60th win of the season. A redditor noticed that ESPN apparently forgot that the Phillies existed for a moment there.