Brock Holt tried in vain to avoid an out by playing tag at home plate

Do a little dance, have a little fun, get out tonight!

That’s what Brock Holt did on Tuesday night while trying to avoid a tag at home plate against Cleveland in a game that had more crazy moments and spurts of offense than you can usually expect from baseball on any given day.

Austin Jackson’s ridiculously impressive catch aside, Holt’s little dance was another highlight on the night even if it didn’t pan out as he hoped it would at the moment.

Mookie Betts came around to score right before Holt, so it wasn’t out of the question that he could make it there as well.

Obviously, that assumption didn’t really work out.

At the very least, once Holt realized he had no shot at touching that plate before the ball touched him, he made it entertainingly difficult for Yan Gomes to complete the play.

After all, the game is supposed to be a fun outing for fans and players both, right? Holt was just holding up his end of the bargain.