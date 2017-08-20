Nearly every title in WWE is up for grabs as the biggest party for the summer takes place in Brooklyn.

It’s time for WWE’s second-biggest show of the year. SummerSlam is as loaded a card as we’ve seen in a while, with 13 matches over six hours (four-hour main show, plus the two-hour pre-show). It’s the biggest card we’ve seen since WrestleMania earlier this year, and that show turned out to be pretty dang good, so hopes are high entering Brooklyn on Sunday evening.

This year’s show is headlined by the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, and Roman Reigns. Lesnar has vowed that he’ll leave WWE if he loses here, which adds plenty of interest to what looks like a classic mean guy match. In the other world title match on the show, Jinder Mahal will defend against Shinsuke Nakamura, who beat John Cena on SmackDown Live to earn this shot.

We’ll have all the coverage right here on this story stream.