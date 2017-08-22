 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NBA: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving to Celtics? Everything you need to know about this NBA blockbuster

Kyrie Irving’s delicate situation in Cleveland reached a firm resolution, and one few expected. But a disagreement over Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury might derail the trade.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
72 Total Updates Since
Jul 21, 2017, 3:46pm EDT