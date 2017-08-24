Before I get into the most disrespectful blocks from Week 2 of the preseason, I need to thank y’all for participating in this series. The amount of videos sent my way was outstanding. Please keep sending them (via Twitter at @geoffschwartz).

The video I received the most by far was this soul crushing block by Buffalo Bills left guard Richie Incognito on a poor Eagles linebacker.

This was textbook screen blocking by Richie. He stops the feet of the defensive tackle, and then gets “beat” by him, the defensive tackle thinks he’s beaten Incognito and continues to rush the quarterback instead of chasing down the screen.

Richie then comes down the line of scrimmage flat, which helps set up his block on the linebacker. If a lineman releases for a screen and heads up the field first, they often have trouble getting flat again to block the force defender. Come out flat, then up. Keeps the defender on his outside half. It’s beautiful.

And the finish, oh my. Love it.

The second block is from Gabe Jackson. The Raiders offensive line is nasty, and they are bound to get someone on this reel once a week. Gabe straight up disrespecting the defensive lineman by sitting on top of him. LOL!

Lastly, I had to show some love to a skill player this week. That guy is Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt selling out his body to cut TWO defenders! Some backs don’t want to get into the mix, so it’s awesome seeing a rookie throw his body around. Alex Smith doesn’t throw this ball without that cut block.

The Most Disrespectful Block of the Week is a weekly series that will run at SB Nation throughout the NFL season.