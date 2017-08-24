It’s a high-scoring affair in Philadelphia, with the Dolphins leading the Eagles 21-14. One of those Dolphins scores was set up by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who picked off Carson Wentz and was THIS CLOSE to getting in the end zone.

Phillips, who weighs 333 pounds, looked pretty athletic as he trucked toward the end zone.

It looked like this was a touchdown in real time, at least for those of us watching at home. That’s not what the officials saw. They said Phillips fumbled in the end zone, which would be a touchback.

But on review, they found that Phillips stepped out of bounds at the 2-yard line. That gave the Dolphins a first-and-goal from the 2, and they took advantage. Jay Ajayi went right up the middle and put another six on the board for Miami. Andrew Franks converted the extra point.

We do love big man touchdowns, but really, any big play from a 333-pounder is a lot of fun.