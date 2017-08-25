Top daily fantasy football plays for Friday’s Week 3 preseason games

SB Nation will be bringing you the top options on virtually all preseason slates through the end of August. There are just two games on the Friday slate, so the options are a bit more limited for DraftKings and FanDuel slates. This is also “dress rehearsal” week, so regular starters are more in play than in Weeks 1 and 2. As is always the case, keep an eye on Twitter throughout the day on game days, as injury and lineup news is always coming in prior to kickoff, turning popular plays into fades and lifting obscure plays into tournament-winning position.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Brady is expected to play the majority of the first half (although who really knows; it’s the Patriots). Let’s assume that’s accurate. You want to bet against this guy producing 150-200 yards and a couple of touchdowns? I don’t.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Seahawks running game is decimated by injury entering this game, with Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise already ruled out. If the Seahawks are going to move the ball, it’s going to be through the air or on the legs of Wilson himself. Eddie Lacy will get plenty of work, but Wilson will be busy, as well. He threw for 200 yards and two TDs last week.

Alex Smith, Chiefs at Seahawks

Normally, you would not want to rely on a quarterback on the road against the Seahawks defense, but coach Andy Reid has already said that Smith and the first-team offense will play three quarters and that’s a recipe for preseason DFS success. Smith might be the lowest-owned of the four starting QBs, and that doesn’t hurt, either.

Running Back

Dion Lewis, Patriots at Lions

Last week’s DFS hero, Rex Burkhead, has not practiced this week and should be ruled out. Mike Gillislee might finally play but should be limited. That leaves a boatload of playing time available for Lewis, who had seven rushes and two targets last week.

Spencer Ware, Kareem Hunt, Chiefs at Seahawks

As mentioned above, the starters are expected to play three quarters in this one. This is a big game for Ware as he tries to hold off the charge of Hunt, who is threatening to take the starting job with his strong camp. Both should have ample opportunities to make their final case in this game.

Eddie Lacy, Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. Chiefs

We talk so much about the value that comes from opportunity, and with Rawls and Prosise ruled out, Lacy and Carson are going to dominate backfield touches. It’s just a matter of which guy you prefer, but both should post solid lines as the main ball carriers.

Wide Receivers

Marvin Jones/Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Patriots

I’m not in love with the Lions offense after a lackluster performance against the Jets, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Lions wide receivers have some success against a Patriots secondary that hasn’t been super sharp in two games. Golladay was very quiet in Week 2 after a huge Week 1, so his ownership should come back to earth, making him a great GPP play.

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs at Seahawks

Hill had a cameo last week, with one pass target and one run. I would expect, with the starters slated to go deep into this game, that Hill is going to have several chances to do the things that made him so explosive in the second half of last season.

Doug Baldwin, Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Baldwin caught all four of his targets last week for 69 yards. With the running game severely limited by injuries, there’s no reason to think Baldwin can’t significantly add to those numbers. All the primary receiver options are in play for Seattle, but Baldwin is clearly the leader here.

Julian Edelman/Austin Carr, Patriots at Lions

It’s always hard to gauge how much the starters are going to play and which ones are going to get the targets, but I would expect that Edelman will be involved early and Carr will get opportunities late. Both make for solid flex options.

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Chiefs at Seahawks

As great as Seattle’s defense has been over the past few years, it does have issues with the tight end position, which puts Kelce in prime position to find the end zone at least once.

James O’Shaughnessy, Patriots at Lions

O’Shaughnessy had a big game last week with five catches for 41 yards. I would expect he will be targeted a lot in his allotted time and could match those numbers with ease.